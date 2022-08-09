Limited edition coins up for grabs in new Sicamous GeoTour initiative

Exploring Sicamous can be a rewarding experience.

The district has launched a different way to explore the community with the Sicamous GeoTour.

This treasure hunt of sorts requires participants to use a GPS-enabled device and a free geocaching app (link to trial version available at geocaching.com) to locate 15 hidden geocaches.

Inside each geocache is a code word that participants will record on their GeoTour passport, available at the Sicamous Visitor Centre at 446 Main St., and for download at exploresicamous.ca. There’s also a clue and hint within each cache to help you find the next geocache.

Once you have found all 15 geocaches, and have logged each code word on your passport, return your passport to the visitor centre or email an image of it to info@exploresicamous.ca. The first 200 people to do this will receive in the mail a limited edition Explore Sicamous GeoTour silver coin.

On the last day of each month, all completed GeoTour passports will be entered in a draw for a local prize package.

There are a variety of items in the hidden geocaches, and participants are asked to take only one item, and return the cache to exactly where it was found.

For those looking to explore beyond Sicamous, the geocaching app shows there are several geocaches near Sicamous along the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, and many more throughout the region.

For more information, visit exploresicamous.ca.

