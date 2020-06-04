Limited summer camps fill up fast in North Okanagan

Some options for kids opened up by Greater Vernon Recreation Services

While hundreds of events and activities are cancelled for the summer, there are some options rolling out for kids.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services has been working diligently to develop summer day camp options that provide great recreation experiences, while continuing to follow provincial health guidelines to keep participants and our community safe.

Registration for summer camps is now open online, although a number of the camps are already full.

“Summer day camps provide recreation opportunities for hundreds of Greater Vernon area children each year with safe, informative and fun activities throughout the summer months,” the city of Vernon states. “Recreation Services day camps help encourage physical activity, healthy living and a community of connectedness for children and families, which is particularly important during this difficult time.”

Recreation Services has worked in collaboration with surrounding Okanagan municipalities and the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to develop risk reduction mitigation plans for the provision of camps. The plans have been approved by the provincial government and details of the plans are available on the Greater Vernon Recreation website.

“With these new resources and best practices in place, Recreation Services is ready to provide safe and fun activities, while continuing to encourage sound hygiene practices and physical distancing by all participants and camp leaders.”

For more information on our summer camps and to see a full list of camp offerings, visit www.vernon.ca/camps.

