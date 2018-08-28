Ona Beattie, volunteer tutor with the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, spends time with Brody Cormier in the One to One tutoring program. (File photo)

Literacy Alliance offers impactful experiences

LASS seeking volunteers for One to One program

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) is hoping more people are interested in meaningful, one-to-one volunteer opportunities.

In the One to One program, community volunteers are trained to read with, and support, children in local elementary schools who are struggling with reading.

In the past three years, LASS has trained more than 300 community volunteers whose mission is to provide a supportive environment that builds the self-confidence and literacy skills of children and enables them to become independent and competent learners.

Kyla Sherman has been a volunteering with the One to One program as a school co-ordinator since 2011 and has had the chance to see firsthand the benefits the program has to offer—not only to the students but also to the volunteers that work with them.

Related: Broadening seniors’ horizons

On an assessment tour last year, Sherman met volunteer Trudy Nedila who, with her four-legged helper, was working with a young Silver Creek Elementary student.

As the three cuddled up on the floor and read together, Sherman could sense the close connection and the mutual trust that had formed between them. The impact of a caring volunteer, who values education, was apparent when Nedila listened intently to the confident and enthusiastic reading.

Nedila felt welcome and valued at the school, providing an excellent example of how having community members volunteer in schools helps to strengthen the relationship between schools and the broader community.

At Grindrod Elementary, there was a bittersweet One to One session, a celebration that was also a farewell party for Joanne Giesbrecht who was moving out of the Shuswap.

A longtime One to One school co-ordinator, Giesbrecht clearly had made an impact at the school. Students and parent helpers made her an apron as a going away gift, knowing she could often be found canning, baking and preserving food when she wasn’t volunteering at the school.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as Giesbrecht received hug after hug from the long line of students she had assisted over the years.

In her travels, Sherman met community members who, through their work with the program, contribute to the growth and success of not only literacy but to their communities in general.

Anyone who is interested in more information, or thinks they might be like to volunteer in the One to One program, may contact LASS at 250-463-4555 or email Kyla at onetoone@shuswapliteracy.ca.

Previous story
Be prepared for post-secondary education
Next story
Enderby Fire Society switching fundraising goal to lifesaving gear

Just Posted

Enderby Fire Society switching fundraising goal to lifesaving gear

The Enderby fire society has changed its fundraising focus from a fire hall to lifesaving equipment.

UPDATE: Fatal collision closed Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous closed Friday due to fatal accident

Literacy Alliance offers impactful experiences

LASS seeking volunteers for One to One program

Salmon Arm council adopts retail cannabis policy

City of Salmon Arm supports moderate approach to regulation

UPDATE: Suspect in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire facing charges

Man arrested at scene charged with arson, mischief to property and dangerous operation of vehicle

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Eagles pre-season schedule set

The Sicamous Eagles play their first exhibition game against Golden on Sept. 1

B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash

Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg

B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

Air quality statement ended for Central Okanagan

The air has returned to normal in Kelowna

Poll: How can we combat human-caused wildfires?

We’re asking your thoughts on the best way to combat human-caused wildfires

Kelowna kids flag football team wins a trip of a lifetime

The team will represent B.C. in the CFL/NFL Flag National tournament during Grey Cup week

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees

Scientists and officials aren’t sure what is causing the sinkhole to grow or how fast it might expand

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

Most Read