Llama sanctuary finds temporary home; must vacate by March

The Llama Sanctuary has been navigating a difficult path in recent years, and they’re not in the clear yet.

The llamas have been moved to a temporary location just in time for the snow flying this year, but organizers are having difficulty finding the sanctuary a permanent home. The llamas have to vacate their current home in March 2023.

Manager David Chapman said a property the group was interested in recently fell through, and although they have a realtor scouring the area for a suitable place, winter is a difficult time of year to be traveling and viewing countryside properties.

Winter brings other challenges, such as plowing walkways, rigging electric heaters in water supplies, and of course, keeping the llamas warm. It’s been a challenge, Chapman said, but all of the animals have food and care, and that’s what’s most important.

The Sanctuary normally accepts visitors and the fees of visits help offset feeding and operational costs. But in their temporary location — one has three sets of double gates and an inconvenient setup — they can’t host tours or visits.

The organization is having difficulty fundraising to buy a permanent location, as a result.

The Sanctuary plans on setting up virtual tours soon and has ordered a GoPro camera to take out into the enclosures for the purpose of getting up close and personal with the llamas for online viewers.

They want to set up live events where viewers can donate to feed llamas snacks like apples and carrots and be introduced to whichever llama they choose. It will be an opportunity to form a connection with the animals, pick a favourite, and especially bond with the llamas that have disabilities because they are harder to get close to in person.

More information on the virtual tours will be available soon.

In the meantime, fundraising is vital. The Sanctuary runs an online gift shop, but it is nowhere near as busy as the physical store that accompanies the tours.

Crowdfunding links are active on the Sanctuary’s website, and donations are needed. The llamas are settled for now, and organizers are getting more active on social media, but they can use all the help they can get to help find the animals a forever home.

People often ask why a llama-specific rescue exists. Chapman said that many people own llamas, but if they suddenly find themselves in a position where they can no longer take care of that pet, finding new homes can be difficult as not everyone is suited to llama life. For example, llamas are prone to ulcers, and that takes special kind of medical care.

The Sanctuary has the largest number of llamas held in a rescue facility in North America, so there is always somewhere for the animals to go if no other options are available. Their large network of llama-specific help allows them to find the best new homes and to keep caring for elderly llamas.

If you would like to donate, head to llamasanctuary.com or send an e-transfer to support@LlamaSanctuary.com

