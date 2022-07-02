A rainbow crosswalk in Peachland. (Contributed)

A rainbow crosswalk in Peachland. (Contributed)

Local groups look to paint rainbow crosswalk in Penticton

The Downtown Penticton Association will request council’s approval on July 5

A local group is looking to bring a rainbow crosswalk to downtown Penticton, in support of the 2SLGTBQIA+ community.

Brett Turner, president of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBAI), will stand before council on July 5 asking for approval to paint a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Front Street and Lakeshore Drive East.

The DPBIA, along with Travel Penticton and the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, have partnered to provide $4,000 in funding for the project.

Turner, the newly-named president of the association, has asked to appear at council’s committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, which starts at 1 p.m.

A similar initiative was presented to council during Pride Month when Queen’s Park Elementary teacher Nicole Simons asked for a rainbow crosswalk to be installed at school on Power Street.

The student-led idea was unanimously supported by council.

READ MORE: Students help bring rainbow crosswalk to Penticton during Pride Month

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

City CouncilCommunityLGBTQOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
No fireworks but lots of fun for Canada Day celebrations in Vernon, Armstrong

Just Posted

This is a cropped version of one of Patricia L. Smith’s works. Patricia L. Smith is one of the featured artists in FireWild, the upcoming exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery which opens on July 9, 2022. (Image contributed)
FireWild: New Salmon Arm exhibition explores the fears, realities of 2021 wildfires

Pictured: (L-R) Athletic Director Tekki Brown-Hryniw, Sam Caulkins, Finn Rodwell, Eve Maxwell, Tessa Elliott and Principal Rob Cadden. (Photo contributed)
Top athletes at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus receive accolades

Several gas stations in Salmon Arm had run out of gas on Friday, July 1 with no definite time when they would receive another delivery. However, other stations still had supplies of gasoline. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Some gas stations in Salmon Arm run out of gas on Canada Day

Bruhn Crossing’s Urban Market provides local businesses the chance to run their business from shipping containers. (Brenda Dalzell photo)
Lack of commercial space in Sicamous stunts post-pandemic growth