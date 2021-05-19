Longtime member of two City of Salmon Arm committees receives accolades

John McLeod has been a longtime member of the City of Salmon Arm’s Environmental Advisory Committe and the Agricultural Advisory Committee. McLeod’s family has been farming in Salmon Arm since 1911. (File photo)

A longtime member of two City of Salmon Arm committees is stepping down.

John McLeod gave notice that he will no longer sit on the Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC) or the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC). He has served on the EAC for about a dozen years and he was the person who approached council, asking members to form an agriculture committee.

At council’s May 10 meeting, Coun. Tim Lavery, chair of the AAC, said he wanted to give a shout-out to McLeod.

“I want to recognize John’s dedication, his commitment, not only to a better Salmon Arm but preserving the future of future citizens, of future generations and living in a better world. I have always admired John’s positions, his research and his stridency on issues. It has all been to the good and I’d like to take this moment to formally thank John for his membership on the AAC.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren, chair of the EAC, echoed Lavery’s appreciation of McLeod’s contributions.

“I think that both the EAC and AAC have benefited greatly from his long involvement and his knowledge about agriculture and his love for Salmon Arm… He’s going to be a hard guy to replace.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said if Lavery and Lindgren approved, he would be happy to write a letter to McLeod and have the two councillors check it over.

“We will do that as I think it’s a special case.”

Other councillors in the virtual meeting could be seen clapping.

McLeod told the Observer that although there may have been issues he wasn’t happy with, he enjoyed being on the committees.

“For the most part it was really good. There was a whole lot more positive stuff than negative done from my point of view.”

Asked if had any words of advice, he noted that the environment is changing and food supplies are getting more difficult to maintain.

He said a country needs food sovereignty.

“When you allow a foreign corporation to have control over your stomach, they get your head by default. Then we all become servants to another master.”

Asked why he was stepping down, he said it was time for new blood.

“Everybody there knew what I was going to say a long time before I said it,” he said with a laugh. “It hearkens back to what’s going on on the planet. I’m hoping to see younger, fresher faces who have a new outlook.”

McLeod expressed his appreciation for all the committee members.

“Everybody on those committees, to a person, really puts a commitment into it. That’s why I say it’s nice to see younger, fresher faces.”

