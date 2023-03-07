Look to book your next vacation at Kelowna International Airport Spring Travel show

The event is taking place at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence on March 11

Looking to plan your next vacation?

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) has you covered as they’re hosting a Spring Travel Show at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence on Saturday, March 11.

Filled with many travel-related vendors that information on destinations, flights, and hotels, the event is perfect for anyone looking to book their next vacation.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back this event and helping Okanagan Residents plan their next getaway,” said YLW Airport Director Sam Samaddar. “Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous trip, our Spring Travel Show is sure to have something for everyone.”

There will also be many prize packages available to win at the event including:

Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport;

Two return tickets from Kelowna to Whitehorse from Air North;

Roundtrip trip tickets for two on Flair;

Roundtrip tickets for two on Lynx to Calgary or Toronto;

Roundtrip ticket on Central Mountain Air;

Roundtrip tickets for two on WestJet;

SilverStar Mountain Resort Stay and Play Package;

Float plane tour from Airhart Aviation;

Sparkling Hill prize package;

and more.

Tickets for the prizes are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. All funds are going towards the YLW Scholarship Fund. The fund is to help support students in and around the Okanagan who are studying aerospace and aviation.

One of the vendors at the event will be a Hiring Fair for YLW for people who are interested at working at the airport.

The Spring Travel show is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan College gets a jolt in electronic donation

READ MORE: Food Network star to help raise funds for West Kelowna playground

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportKelownaOkanaganTravel Shows