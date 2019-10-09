Looking back at those who fought fires for the community in 1940

Salmon Arm’s Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1940. Front and kneeling: Alderman Jack Urquhart, Mayor W.K. Smith, Joe Nancollas, Alan Bell, Ken Urquhart, Phil Calvert, and Jim Brewster. Back: at the wheel Bill Akeroyd, Fire Chief Jock Allan, Roy Boutwell, Bob Turner, Clair Morrow, Brigade Secretary George Shirley, Alderman Jimmy Day, and Vic Nancollas. The occasion was the unveiling of the truck that had been converted to a hose and reel ladder rig. The farm vehicle was purchased for $700 and served the community until 1966. The truck is featured today in the fire hall at R.J. Haney Heritage Village in a display built by volunteer firefighters. (Image from the Denis Marshall Collection provided courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

Salmon Arm’s Volunteer Fire Brigade, circa 1940. Front and kneeling: Alderman Jack Urquhart, Mayor W.K. Smith, Joe Nancollas, Alan Bell, Ken Urquhart, Phil Calvert, and Jim Brewster. Back: at the wheel Bill Akeroyd, Chief Jock Allan, Roy Boutwell, Bob Turner, Clair Morrow, Brigade Secretary George Shirley, Alderman Jimmy Day, and Vic Nancollas. The occasion was the unveiling of the truck that had been converted to a hose and reel ladder rig. The farm vehicle was purchased for $700 and served the community until 1966. The truck is featured in the fire hall at R.J. Haney Heritage Village in a display built by volunteer firefighters. (Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village)

