Looking back: Photo of unplanned Salmon Arm circus stop prompts digging

Date in publication leads to search through archives at Salmon Arm Museum

This image, captioned “1912 – Circus held up in Salmon Arm,” published in the Salmon Arm Scrapbook in 1980, prompted some digging by staff in the archives room at the Salmon Arm Museum, who found the photo, taken by Rex Lingford, actually dated back to 1909 when the Norris & Rowe circus made an unplanned stop in town. Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

While the elephants in the photo may have left large footprints in Salmon Arm, it took some digging to determine the historic footprint of the image itself.

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman, who provides the weekly historic photo for the Salmon Arm Observer, recently submitted an image depicting a man standing by four elephants, with camels and other men in the background. Chapman explained when the image was published in the Salmon Arm Scrapbook in 1980, it was captioned “1912 – Circus held up in Salmon Arm.”

Volunteers at the museum’s archives room have developed an index for the Salmon Arm Observer newspaper from 1907 and 1953 (currently on hold due to COVID-19). That index yields more detailed information suggesting the photo was taken before 1912.

“We know Rex Lingford took this image and his dates are between 1909 and 1914. We know from the Observer that a washout on the C.P. Railway near Craigellachie compelled the Norris & Rowe circus train to feed and water in Salmon Arm in early June 1909. Can we assume the image matches the occasion?,” explained Chapman in an email.

Chapman said other resources were checked to determine other times elephants were in town.

“A quick search of the Observer index shows that only ‘white elephants’ were reported from 1907 to 1952,” said Chapman.

So then the museum staff brought out microfilm of the Observer and read the 1909 article carefully.

“The 1909 circus was bound for Vernon and Okanagan points to Revelstoke,” said Chapman. “Promoters contacted the Salmon Arm schools and offered to give an impromptu performance. Large crowds came out.

“The Observer staff reported that few objected to paying admission, ‘as it is not often we have the privilege of

seeing such a circus.’

“The article went on to say the tight wire artists and trick bicycle riders were very clever and their work was heartily applauded.”

To the disappointment of the crowds that gathered, Chapman continued, the only animals that were shown were the elephants and camels.

“Note the camels and elephants in Rex Lingford’s image. We suspect, but cannot be sure, that this is a photo from the 1909 circus.

