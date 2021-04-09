A large crowd gathers for the arrival of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth in Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

A large crowd gathers for the arrival of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth in Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Looking back: Salmon Arm gave royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stopped in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

The date was Thursday, Oct. 18, 1951, and final details were being looked after in Salmon Arm in preparation for the arrival of Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

A large stand was set up on the CP Rail property near the end of Alexander Avenue where the royal couple would be welcomed by Reeve W.J. Thompson (chair of the reception committee), local Girl Guides and Brownies, students from throughout the district and many others.

The prince and princess would stop in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous on Friday, Oct. 19. The visit took place shortly before Elizabeth’s coronation, and was one of two visits to the Shuswap she and Philip would make by rail that decade, the second one in 1959.

Approximately 4,000 people braved the rain to see the prince and princess when they arrived in Salmon Arm on a Friday afternoon.

Among them was Jimmy Watson, a Salmon Arm boy who struggled to take a photo of the future queen while holding a Union Jack. A tall man suddenly took hold of the flag, allowing Jimmy to get his photo.

After the picture was taken, the man handed the flag back and immediately stepped next to the princess. The man, Jimmy realized, was Prince Philip.

The prince and princess took their time mingling with the crowd, stopping frequently to share a few words with children and adults.

About 35 people greeted the royals in Tappen when their train stopped to pick up a pusher engine for its trip up the steep grade to Notch Hill.

“I am enjoying one of your fine McIntosh apples,” Philip told the crowd he and Elizabeth spent about 10 minutes conversing with before the train continued to Salmon Arm.

In Sicamous, at least 2,000 adults and 1,300 students waited to see the royal couple.

A strange quietness fell over the assembled crowd as the royal train pulled into the main line, just east of the CP bridge.

As the two stepped off the train, an attending band played God Save the King.

After introductions, Philip and Elizabeth were greeted by Brownie Clarice Cameron, 6, who presented a bouquet of roses and white carnations.

“Oh, is this for me? Thank you very much,” said Elizabeth, to which Clarice responded with a curtsy.

Philip and Elizabeth spent 10 minutes in Sicamous, once again socializing with the locals before continuing on their tour of Western Canada.

Originally published August 2019.

Read more: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Read more: Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, visit Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, visit Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Previous story
Grant to support women with pets in Salmon Arm transition house

Just Posted

(Stock photo)
Snow levels above normal in Okanagan

Spring temperatures, rainfall will affect risk of flooding

A prescribed burn is being planned southeast of Chase in mid-April. (BC Wildfire Service Photo)
Prescribed burn planned for Neskonlith band land near Chase

Residents should not be alarmed if they see rising smoke between April 12 and 30

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, visit Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Looking back: Salmon Arm gave royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stopped in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

Valid Manufacturing received a government grant to assist their work on a system to divert dairy cow waste and turn it into usable fertilizer. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firm helps make the most of manure

Valid Manufacturing Ltd. has developed a system to separate nutrients from dairy cow waste.

A $45,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) will allow the SAFE Society’s Transition House to construct three indoor heated and cooled dog kennels with access to an outdoor run for each dog. From left, Lindsay Wong, SCF; Paige Hilland, SAFE Society; Jaylene Bourdon, SAFE Society; Jane Shirley, SAFE Socity; Ineke Hughes, SCF; Judy Moore, SCF; with dogs Tulah and Loki. (Contributed)
Grant to support women with pets in Salmon Arm transition house

Shuswap Community Foundation gives largest grant ever to build shelter, abusers often target pets

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Youtube / City of Kelowna)
Kelowna mayor claims spotty attendance at regional district is not due to volunteerism

Basran also denies claims he only volunteered at KGH to get an early vaccine

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

A trailer was driven up in the hills of the Westside and trashed sometime in late March. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

Most Read