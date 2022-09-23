Loud and Proud Celebration kicks off Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival

The Loud and Proud Celebration on Oct. 15 kicks off the 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Pride Project is excited to announce the Loud and Proud Celebration in downtown Salmon Arm.

This Saturday, Oct. 15 event kicks off the 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival with music, dance and food, all happening at the intersection of Hudson and McLeod, the location of the triple rainbow crosswalk.

This event is open, free and welcomes the whole community to come and celebrate Pride and launch the series of arts events that run until October 23.

“We truly are going to be dancing in the streets!” said artistic director Nathan Fadear, who has been working with Salmon Arm Pride Project for two years.

Fadear is one of a passionate group of people collaborating to make this event happen. Initiated by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Chad Eliason, this planning group includes the Pride Project managing society, Shuswap District Arts Council, as well as Downtown Salmon Arm, ROOTSandBLUES and Salmon Arm Economic Development, all working together with inclusivity goals in mind.

The Loud and Proud Celebration begins at 4 p.m. with a welcome and an official launch of the Pride Project, followed by an incredible line-up of musicians and dancers. The Della Kit opens the concert with joyful jazz; indie rock band Hyaenas will present a set beginning at 7:30; then The Della Kit returns for a DJ set at 9. In between, Just for Kicks dancers will perform and inspire everyone to get up and dance!

All ages are welcome to Loud and Proud, and can discover all the upcoming events over the course of the Pride Project festival week.

The exhibition A Place to Belong will be open in the art gallery until 7 p.m., and Pride Palace will be open until 9.

A host of Dancing Unicorn sponsors have stepped forward: Eliason Ventures, Shuswap Women Who Wine, Community Futures Shuswap and VX Search Group, and all are enthusiastic in their support of this accessible event to help make Salmon Arm a more welcoming place.

For more information about Loud and Proud Celebration and all the Pride Project events, contact info@salmonarmartscentre.ca.

