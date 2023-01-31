Britannia Brewing Company is expanding to Lake Country in 2023. (@britanniabrewingco/Instagram)

Britannia Brewing Company is expanding to Lake Country in 2023. (@britanniabrewingco/Instagram)

Lower Mainland brewery expanding to Lake Country

Britannia Brewing Company opened in Steveston in 2016 and expanded to Ladner in 2021

Lake Country is getting a new brewery.

Britannia Brewing Company is set to expand to Lake Country with a brewery and tap room, according to their website.

The brewery’s originally opened in Steveston in August 2016 and expanded to Ladner in June 2021.

Lake Country’s location is expected to open during the summer of this year.

It is expected to be their flagship location where all their beer is brewed.

Britannia’s second Richmond location, which was just for buying and refilling growlers, is closing as a result.

A preview of the Lake Country location will be available soon.

READ MORE: ‘I sacrificed everything to get this going’: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opening a success

READ MORE: Tiki beach bar in West Kelowna up for lease

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerCraft beerCraft BreweriesKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Previous story
Okanagan woman grateful for cancer treatment advances
Next story
Sicamous fire department raises service level classification

Just Posted

The Sicamous Fire Department has classified its service ability at Interior Level, which allows firefighters to work inside burning structures with some restrictions. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous fire department raises service level classification

Salmon Arm’s Aila Nordin, at left, takes to the podium to receive her silver medal at the Western Canada Age Class Wrestling Competition held at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Jan. 21 and 22, 2023. (School District 83 image)
Salmon Arm wrestlers take on Western Canadian teams, bring home medals

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society went over the numbers from the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival and elected its board (pictured – chair Kim Magill-Hofmann missing) for 2023 at the society’s AGM on Jan. 18, 2023. (Barb Brouwer photo)
30th Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival the most expensive and one of the most successful

An aerial shot shows the Canoe Forest Products Ltd. plywood/veneer plant in Canoe. (Image courtesy of Canoe Forest Products Ltd.)
Business stable for Canoe Forest Products in Salmon Arm despite some industry closures