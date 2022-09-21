Lumby man’s kidney journey moves forward

Cole Derry has made it home to Lumby.

The local man in need of a kidney recently found a living donor for a second kidney after his body rejected the first transplant in 2020.

Derry headed down to Vancouver General Hospital Sept. 6 in time to undergo kidney removal surgery the next day.

His journey is documented by family on the Cole’s Kidney Journey Facebook page.

“The next step towards a new kidney is removing the old one to make space. We aren’t sure what they might find when they get in there though. Fingers crossed for a smooth surgery,” the family wrote on Sept. 7.

Three days later the family said Derry was recovering well from surgery, however overnight on Sept. 9 he developed a fever and started hallucinating.

“It’s very difficult to watch him like this. It’s deja vu for me as this happened with one of his last surgeries,” his wife wrote.

Derry’s recovery took another turn Sept. 12 with a possible bladder infection. Doctors weren’t exactly sure what the problem was as an abdominal CT scan and chest x-ray didn’t show anything glaring. The bladder infection was suspected because Derry had no kidney function with the kidney being removed.

“He has been spiking a fever on and off and is quite delusional. He is hallucinating every time he closes his eyes and sometimes doesn’t even know who he is talking to.”

Challenging days followed but Derry’s symptoms eventually eased, and according to the most recent update on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Derry and his family made it home to Lumby.

“It feels so good to be in our own house after the last few weeks we have had. We have to make sure Cole takes it easy for the next while so his body can heal properly.”

The family is waiting nervously for a call from the surgeon to confirm the date for the transplant.

“As excited as we are for this transplant to happen we are terrified that we could have similar complications this next time. We are looking forward to the transplant being completed and successful and being able to return to/start a normal life again,” the family wrote. “Thanks to everyone for supporting us and sending well wishes over the last two weeks. We are so very thankful for each and every one of you following our journey.”

