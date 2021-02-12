Lunch program begins Wednesdays in Salmon Arm for people in need

First United Church to offer a hot take-out lunch for those alone, struggling or without homes

First United Church in Salmon Arm is offering a Warm Hearts Lunch on Wednesdays from 12 to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 17. It will be a hot lunch in a take-out container. (Google image)

One more option coming up for those who are in need of a hot lunch.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, First United Church in Salmon Arm will be offering a Warm Hearts Lunch – a hot take-out lunch between 12 and 1 p.m every Wednesday.

Spokesperson Heather Stefanek said late last year, First United had planned to offer a free lunchtime meal in the church hall one day a week.

“We selected a day which would not overlap the program organized by Chrissy (Deye), located behind the Crossroads Church. Then COVID-19 restrictions were introduced in November…”

For everyone’s safety, the church needed an alternative to a sit-down meal.

“Our hope is that we can reach out to assist the homeless, seniors who are alone or struggling, as well as low-income families. However we don’t wish to exclude anyone, as folks in our congregation have said they would appreciate the meal, and are willing to make a donation to support it.”

She said members of the congregation will prepare the meal and it will be put in takeout containers for pickup.

Donations are not required but will be gratefully accepted to assist in supporting the Feed the Hungry program, Stefanek said.

Read more: COVID-19 – Staying home in Salmon Arm is difficult when you don’t have one

Read more: Throughout the pandemic, outdoor lunch provided in Salmon Arm

Read more: Lunches in Salmon Arm fill need by providing warmth, support, welcome meal

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHomeless