Malakwa eatery to host vintage snowmobile race

Day of retro sled races and live music on March 16 capped off with fireworks display

A fun race on vintage snowmobiles will be the main attraction at the Burner Bar and Grille on Saturday, March 16. (File Photo)

The Burner Bar and Grille in Malakwa will play host to a race pushing vintage snowmobiles to their limit all for the fun of it.

Sleds older than 1994 will race it out as the main event of a day of fun on Saturday, March 16. The gates at the Burner open at 11 a.m. and the vintage machines will start their engines at 1 p.m.

Read More: Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Read More: Sled season underway in Sicamous

Prizes are available for best dressed in the vintage theme and for the best sleds.

After the races are over, there will be live music courtesy of Breaking Curfew. A shuttle will be running between the Burner and Joe Schmucks Roadhouse in Sicamous.

The day will be capped off with a fireworks display put on by Emerald City Fireworks at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter