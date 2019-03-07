Malakwa eatery to host vintage snowmobile race

The Burner Bar and Grille in Malakwa will play host to a race pushing vintage snowmobiles to their limit all for the fun of it.
Sleds older than 1994 will race it out as the main event of a day of fun on Saturday, March 16. The gates at the Burner open at 11 a.m. and the vintage machines will start their engines at 1 p.m.
Prizes are available for best dressed in the vintage theme and for the best sleds.
After the races are over, there will be live music courtesy of Breaking Curfew. A shuttle will be running between the Burner and Joe Schmucks Roadhouse in Sicamous.
The day will be capped off with a fireworks display put on by Emerald City Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter