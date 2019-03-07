A fun race on vintage snowmobiles will be the main attraction at the Burner Bar and Grille on Saturday, March 16. (File Photo)

Malakwa eatery to host vintage snowmobile race

Day of retro sled races and live music on March 16 capped off with fireworks display

The Burner Bar and Grille in Malakwa will play host to a race pushing vintage snowmobiles to their limit all for the fun of it.

Sleds older than 1994 will race it out as the main event of a day of fun on Saturday, March 16. The gates at the Burner open at 11 a.m. and the vintage machines will start their engines at 1 p.m.

Read More: Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Read More: Sled season underway in Sicamous

Prizes are available for best dressed in the vintage theme and for the best sleds.

After the races are over, there will be live music courtesy of Breaking Curfew. A shuttle will be running between the Burner and Joe Schmucks Roadhouse in Sicamous.

The day will be capped off with a fireworks display put on by Emerald City Fireworks at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Just Posted

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

Malakwa eatery to host vintage snowmobile race

Day of retro sled races and live music on March 16 capped off with fireworks display

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

The completed phase includes a two-storey, 18,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area.

B.C.’s anti-gang unit assists Kamloops RCMP fight drug war

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized substantial amount of cash, weapons over nine days

Speaker at Okanagan College questions if children are too safe

Dr. Mariana Brussoni warns that childhood is changing

Most Read