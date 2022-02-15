From left: Captains Stone Olson, Will Campbell and Kylana Farn, Deputy Chief Norm Nelson. (Malakwa Fire Department image)

Malakwa Fire Department celebrates promotions, upgraded firehall

Captain Norm Nelson was promoted to deputy chief

Several Malakwa Fire Department members have been promoted.

In a Feb. 12 media release, Sandra Nelson said Malakwa firefighters are proud of the recent appointments of three fire officers.

Captain Norm Nelson has been promoted to deputy chief; firefighter Kylana Farn has been promoted to captain/training officer, and firefighter Will Campbell has been promoted to captain.

Nelson said these officers will support captain Stone Olson and Fire Chief James McKilligan to make a well-rounded team.

In the press release, Nelson also announced the Malakwa Firehall has been upgraded over the past year. New siding, roller doors for the truck bays, a crest and hall fascia have all been added.

Nelson said the fire department and its members are central to the community and those interested in becoming a firefighter can drop by the firehall Tuesdays between 7 and 9 p.m.

