Malakwa Fire Department celebrates promotions, upgraded firehall

From left: Captains Stone Olson, Will Campbell and Kylana Farn, Deputy Chief Norm Nelson. (Malakwa Fire Department image)

Several Malakwa Fire Department members have been promoted.

In a Feb. 12 media release, Sandra Nelson said Malakwa firefighters are proud of the recent appointments of three fire officers.

Captain Norm Nelson has been promoted to deputy chief; firefighter Kylana Farn has been promoted to captain/training officer, and firefighter Will Campbell has been promoted to captain.

Nelson said these officers will support captain Stone Olson and Fire Chief James McKilligan to make a well-rounded team.

In the press release, Nelson also announced the Malakwa Firehall has been upgraded over the past year. New siding, roller doors for the truck bays, a crest and hall fascia have all been added.

Nelson said the fire department and its members are central to the community and those interested in becoming a firefighter can drop by the firehall Tuesdays between 7 and 9 p.m.

