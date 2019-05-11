Mascots battle it out in Vernon

Proceeds from the event go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House.

Featuring nine local and three import mascots representing sports teams and businesses are in Vernon competing in a variety of events at Kal Tire Place, May 11 and 12.

Related: Vernon hosting mascot battle

Victor E. Tigers is joined by fellow American mascots Biscuit the Bulldog, from Allen, Texas, and the Allen Americans, and Nugget, mascot of the Rapid City Rush of Rapid City, South Dakota, both from the minor pro hockey league ECHL.

They are competing against local legends Sniper of the B.C. Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers; Silver Fox from SilverStar Mountain Resort; Breadhead from Cobs Bread; Parka the Beaver, representing Parks Canada; Beacon the Beaver, of West Kelowna’s Kizzmit Tourism; Rocky, from the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets; and BCHL mascots The General of the West Kelowna Warriors; Rocco from the Powell River Kings and HarVee of the Penticton Vees.

The Games take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, mascots competed in a relay course, jousting tournament and dance battle – all in costume.

Sunday, the competitions include another obstacle course and lip sync battle, followed by the awards.

Tickets for the event are $12 plus GST for kids and seniors, $15 plus GST for adults. They are available for purchase at eventbrite.ca.

Proceeds from the event will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House, which is similar to Ronald McDonald House except it will be facility for all ages, not just children.

Related: Okanagan mascots battle in inaugural event

Related: Menacing Mascots

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Previous story
B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer
Next story
Man seeks birth mother, believes she lives in Oyama

Just Posted

In photos and video: Salty good time in downtown Salmon Arm

Bikes, goats, bubbles, clowns and competitive pie eating entertain during Salty Street Fest

Luminary Walk fills void left by cancellation of Relay for Life

The Salmon Arm Relay for Life is now cancelled indefinitely, but not… Continue reading

City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses encouraged to provide input

Single mom raises voice as casino unplugs karaoke nights

Salmon Arm woman to start petition to bring back popular weekly outing

A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

Vallee Harmony A Cappella Pop Choir will be performing on May 25 in Vernon, May 26 in Salmon Arm

Wounded Warrior’s Day at Oyama Zipline Adventure Park raises close to $25,000

A Lake Country bike riding team head to France to honour the fallen soldiers May 28

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

Man seeks birth mother, believes she lives in Oyama

“I thought I would be satisfied, but there is a part of me that wants more.”

Anonymous resident gifts 10 bags of dog food to Penticton Dog Control

The resident known only as Whitney left the food outside the office with a note on May 11

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Giant beetle a curious find on the shores of Shuswap Lake

Resident shares images of what is believed to be giant water bug

One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

Most Read