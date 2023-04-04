Men’s Shed Vernon is holding its first Spring Fundraising Sale to help pay for operating costs on April 29, 2023. (Ray Verlage photo)

Men’s Shed Vernon carves out fundraising sale

The sale, to help pay the organization’s operating costs, runs April 29

Members of Men’s Shed Vernon have been working hard on their projects as usual, but in a first for the organization, they’ll be offering the chance for the public to purchase their wares this spring.

Men’s Shed is working on its first Spring Fundraising Sale, to be held on Saturday, April 29. The sale will help the organization pay its operating costs.

As there are no paid positions at Men’s Shed Vernon, the team relies on membership fees, donations and grants to keep its doors open. The sale will provide some extra income to supplement the Men’s Shed’s activities.

Members attend regularly to participate in building items for other non profits, or build personal items or items for Vernon enterprises that need their talent.

The Men’s Shed also holds regular educational sessions to keep men aware of mental, physical and social topics that contribute to living a healthy, meaningful life.

Men’s Shed vice president Nels Carlson says the fundraiser will help the group “continue to engage men in the Vernon area to work together with their hands, hearts, and minds to improve their lives and others in the community.”

Men’s Shed Vernon is located at 7158 Meadowlark Rd, which is where the sale will take place. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29.

There will be an opportunity to have a sneak peak at the Men’s Shed’s shop and the barbeque will be grilling hot dogs.

READ MORE: Now in a bigger space, Men’s Shed Vernon opens door to women

READ MORE: Men’s Shed Vernon puts down the razor to support Movember

