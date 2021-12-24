Merry Christmas to all

Geri Allan-Helmer has counted as many as 15 birds at a time perched in her outdoor Christmas tree.

The tree, sitting on her deck overlooking Wood Lake, is decorated with colourful lights, which reflect off the snow on its branches and on the ground.

“We love watching the birds,” she said.

And so does Mich.

A rescue dog from China, Mich (Made In CHina) loves everything about Christmas at her new Lake Country homes.

When her family was putting out decorations, a special blanket draped over the sofa caught Mich’s eye.

“It was her first time seeing the Santa blanket…she jumped up looked at the face and then rolled over,” said Geri, who caught a photo of Mich that looks like Santa is staring at the pup. “Totally candid, I just love it.”

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)