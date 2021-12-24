Birds

Merry Christmas to all

…and to all a good night

Geri Allan-Helmer has counted as many as 15 birds at a time perched in her outdoor Christmas tree.

The tree, sitting on her deck overlooking Wood Lake, is decorated with colourful lights, which reflect off the snow on its branches and on the ground.

“We love watching the birds,” she said.

And so does Mich.

A rescue dog from China, Mich (Made In CHina) loves everything about Christmas at her new Lake Country homes.

When her family was putting out decorations, a special blanket draped over the sofa caught Mich’s eye.

“It was her first time seeing the Santa blanket…she jumped up looked at the face and then rolled over,” said Geri, who caught a photo of Mich that looks like Santa is staring at the pup. “Totally candid, I just love it.”

READ MORE: Grinch steals Christmas spirit in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon shopping mall creates short Christmas film to spread holiday cheer

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasChristmas tree

 

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

A candid photo captures Santa holding Mich the dog. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

A candid photo captures Santa holding Mich the dog. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

Previous story
A Christmas surprise: Penticton woman takes homes vehicle ahead of holidays

Just Posted

The SAS choir performs at Song Sparrow Hall during the recording of The Wharf Sessions, a digital album celebrating the spirit of Wednesday On the Wharf that the Salmon Arm Arts Centre staff released in 2021. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Salmon Arm Arts Centre continues to find ways to spark creativity,connection

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: Pandemic, heat wave put firefighters to the test

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron visited Shuswap Lake for a training exercise with Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Shuswap Station 106 members on Oct. 13, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap volunteers save four lives, assist 29 others during 40 missions in four busy months

The final three days of June of 2021 in B.C. were record-setting, with temperatures reaching highs of 45-49 C in some parts of the province. (Contributed)
Meteorologist looks back at extreme heat in June: ‘Worst weather event of my career’