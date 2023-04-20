Middle school students take a field trip to Kelowna Capital News

The sixth grade students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News on Thursday to learn about local journalism and the importance of it. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A group of middle school students recently went on a field trip to learn about local journalism in Kelowna.

Around 50, Grade 6 students from Rutland Middle School visited Kelowna Capital News for two hours Thursday morning to learn about journalism, proper reporting, video/editing, interviewing and more.

The kids were placed in five groups as they went station to station learning about the five W’s, what, where, when, why and how, as well as creating strong headlines, asking open-ended questions to ask in the heat of the moment and reading from a prompter in front of a green screen.

With the interest that was sparked into some of the students, the future of journalism is in good hands.

