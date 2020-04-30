Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

Upgrades to the Middleton Mountain trail, near the staircase, are beginning Monday, May 4.

Much needed upgrades to sections of the Middleton Mountain Trail will see the main access closed for approximately one month.

Work will be in motion starting Monday, May 4. The project will require a full closure of the trail between Mt. Ida Drive and the top of the staircase.

Work will include the re-routing of existing trail sections, replacement of current cribbed steps and staircase with more durable materials, as well as the addition of handrails and fencing.

“The upgrades will provide trail users with a safer and more enjoyable climb to the top of the mountain,” the Regional District of North Okanagan states.

Due to the type of work required, this section of the trail will remain closed throughout evenings and weekends. The remainder of the park and its trail network will remain open for users to enjoy and can be accessed from Mt. Tanner Place.

It is expected that the upgrades will take approximately one month to complete.

Residents can receive instant updates on RDNO Trails & Natural Spaces by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

