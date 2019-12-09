Mirella Project helps Salmon Arm residents go green at Christmas

Thomas Preston looks over products from On Alex, Local and Global Boutique, with Jade Lutz of the Mirella Project during the Gifts Gone Green Christmas event on Dec. 6. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Blanka Stepankova staffs the eco-information and pledges table at the Mirella Project’s Gifts Gone Green Christmas event on Dec. 6. Pledges were available at the table where people could commit to three ways of being more environmentally friendly over a 30-day period. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Eiko Uehara shows off a cell phone case she just made to Jasmin Wright and Cathy Stubington of Runaway Moon Theatre, and Dayton Massey, who also worked on a cell phone case. Runaway Moon facilitators helped people make practical gifts out of recycled fabric, which was decorated with handmade prints depicting elements of nature - leaves, flowers, vegetables, animals. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Avery Hanson and Heidi Parker of the Mirella Project offer environmentally friendly wrapping ideas for shoppers during the Gifts Gone Green Christmas event on Dec. 6. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Sydney Cuttriss and Sarah Holmes, owners of Mad Moon Candle Co., which creates soy-based candles with essential oils and wood wicks, were one of the vendors at the Gifts Gone Green Christmas event Dec. 6, one of the events put on by Salmon Arm’s Mirella Project. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Mirella Project has been busy greening up Christmas for Salmon Arm residents.

Named after Mirella Ramsay, a young adult whose vision is to make Salmon Arm an ‘eco-town’ with environmental practices that can be used around the world, the Mirella Project has been walking the talk.

Along with recent presentations including the effects of consumerism and protecting natural habitat, on Dec. 6 members of the project hosted their Gift Gone Green Christmas event.

The night included eco-friendly products, recycled gifts, information on sustainable Christmas trees and Christmas wrapping, an opportunity to make personal eco-pledges and help making practical gifts from recycled fabric decorated with handmade prints depicting elements of nature.

More upcoming events courtesy of the Mirella Project include Make Your Bag Night on Dec. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Alternative Wrapping Paper Night on Dec. 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m.



