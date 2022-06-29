A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Capital News)

Mission Group holds moment of silence on anniversary of Kelowna crane collapse

Five men died when a crane collapsed at a downtown Kelowna construction site July 12, 2021

Mission Group has decided to halt work on all their construction sites on July 12 to remember the five men who lost their lives after a crane collapsed at a site in downtown Kelowna one year ago.

From 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. work will stop and five air horn blasts will play followed by a moment of silence.

Mission Group is asking other construction companies to consider the same recognition due to the large community impact the tragic event had.

In a release on June 27, the company wrote, “Earlier this year, Mission Group placed a memorial plaque on the site where the crane once stood, dedicated to the victims of the July 12, 2021, crane accident. In addition, Mission Group is working with the families of the victims and other community partners to create a lasting memorial to remember the five men who died in the tragic accident. A public installation will be planned at a later date.”

The event will be private recognition for crews to remember their collegues. Family members have been invited to join at the memorial plaque.

