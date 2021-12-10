Mistaken delivery: Salmon Arm resident hopes to deliver gifts to intended recipient

Salmon Arm resident Sara Mitchell hopes to find the intended recipient of a bouquet and gift basket left at her doorstep on Dec. 5. (Contributed)

As much as she enjoys looking at it, Sara Mitchell would rather the bouquet of flowers mistakenly placed at her doorstep be given to its intended recipient.

Around mid-morning on Sunday, Dec. 5, Mitchell was delighted to find the bouquet, accompanied by a gift basket, outside the door of her Salmon Arm residence. She quickly realized from the card, however, that the gifts were intended for someone else. She said the card was signed by someone named Mark, who had sent the flowers and food as a token of thanks to an unnamed recipient.

Determined to get the gifts to the intended giftee , Mitchell said she left a note at her mailbox and tracked the delivery back to Save-On-Foods. Staff there tried to help but found there wasn’t enough information to go on.

Mitchell said she’s been caring for the flowers, which have been on her kitchen table, but she feels guilty and wants to help fulfill Mark’s special delivery.

“I’d love to deliver these gifts to the proper recipient as I feel that that person must be very worthy of the thoughtfulness of Mark,” said Mitchell.

Anyone who might be able to help may call call or text 250-463-1598, or call 778-489-5365.

