Jason Court, from Edson, Alta., will be behind the wheel of monster truck Roughneck at the Penticton Speedway July 20 and 21 for a big weekend of racing and car-crushing. (Contributed)

Monster truck action hits Okanagan

Penticton Speedway hosting two nights of racing and monster truck action

It will be a car crushing, wheelie-pulling two nights of monster trucks and car racing action at the Penticton Speedway this weekend.

Monster trucks will be on the track on back-to-back nights of racing on July 20 and 21, including the Eve of Destruction on Sunday.

Jason Court, from Edson, Alta., will be behind the wheel of monster truck Roughneck, a 1979 Ford with a 540-cubic inch blown alcohol big-block Chevy with two-speed glide.

READ MORE: Penticton Speedway revved up for 50th anniversary

He will be joined by the driver of Crude, Jared Vogel from Vernon. His rig is a 1956 Chevy with a 572 blown alcohol big block Chevy, also with two-speed glide.

Racing begins at 7 p.m. on both days. The Saturday event includes the monster trucks plus Hornets, Streetstocks and Hit-2-Pass. Sunday will also have the monster trucks in action, the Hornets, Streetstocks, Hit-2-Pass and the Eve of Destruction boat and trailer race.

Drivers from the Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Alberta and Washington will compete in the Hit-2-Pass for cash prizes.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on both nights to allow for public viewing of the monster trucks and the opportunity to meet the drivers and get autographs.

Tickets are available at the gate. Kids ages 10 and under get in for free, adults are $25 and tickets are $20 for youth and seniors. Family passes are available and parking is free.

