More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, where between 20 to 25 cm of the white stuff is expected.

The strong Pacific frontal system will also bring snow overnight to the Interior.

In the Okanagan, Monday will be mainly cloudy and 2 C with a 20 km/hr wind picking up in the evening. Up to 2 cm of snow could fall before tomorrow morning.

Tuesday, the snow will turn to flurries with a wind chill of -9 C in the morning warming to 1 C in the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to warm on Wednesday to 4 C which will bring periods of rain throughout the day.

In the Shuswap, Monday will be mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C. Snow will start to fall overnight and into Tuesday, where up to 5 cm is expected, with a high of 5 C.

Wednesday, the snow will turn to rain with a daytime high of 4 C.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for the Similkameen on Monday, with a high of -2 C and a low of -11 C overnight. Snow will start falling around midnight and continue into Tuesday with a daytime high of -1 C.

Periods of rain are expected on Wednesday with a high of 1 C.

