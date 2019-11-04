More than $102,000 raised for the Kelowna BC SPCA

The annual Offleashed Gala was a sold out event

The BC SPCA Offleashed Gala sold out once again this year.

With more than 200 people dressed to impress the gala took place at the Coast Capri Hotel, on Nov. 2.

This year the gala raised more than $102,000 for the abused, neglected and abandonded animals who are cared for by the Kelowna shelter.

This year the theme was focused around a carnival with everything from popcorn to dancers, to top hats.

The event also focused on the work of the Crultey Investigations Department in the Okanagan as well as the adoption of senior animals from the Kelowna shelter.

