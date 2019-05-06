Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sky, Odin, Thor and Sabre keep watch on traffic and passersby by while waiting for owner Rick Marshall to return from his downtown appointment. (File Photo)

There’s a wide variety of names for dogs but, in areas where the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) licenses them, some names are more common than others.

Lucy is the most common dog name among females and overall.

According to the CSRD, there are 10 pooches named Lucy licensed in Electoral Area C and the Ranchero neighbourhood of Area D where dog control is in effect.

The most common name among licensed male dogs is Charlie with seven.

There are also seven female dogs with the name Penny, making it the the second most common name for females.

Bailey and Maggie are both prominent names for females . There are also four dogs named Bella registered.

Four dogs registered makes Max the second most common name for male dogs, followed by a dead heat at three registered dogs each for the names Buddy, Duke, Lucas, Harley and Timber.

Rounding out the top six on the female side is Molly with three dogs registered.

Whether adding to the tally of common names or forging ahead with a unique moniker, CSRD residents of Area C and Ranchero can register their dogs and have a chance at a prize in the process. In a contest running on the regional district’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, residents with licensed dogs are invited to share photos of their furry friends. Entrants have to post a photo of their dog with the license tags visible to the CSRD’s Facebook page or tag @columbiashuswaprd on Instagram. Everyone who makes a post will be eligible for the $100 prize, but each licensed dog can only be entered once.

The winner of the contest will be announced on May 17.

