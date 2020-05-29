These ducks were all rescued off of Highway 97 on Thursday. Image: Facebook

Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

The mother and nine ducklings were taken to Duck Lake

Ten lucky ducks are safely swimming in the lake after being rescued off Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Jan Miller took to Facebook to thank Lake Country RCMP and a group of concerned citizens who helped to rescue a mother duck and her nine ducklings off Highway 97.

She said all the ducks were rounded up, placed in a box and taken to Duck Lake to be released.

“All were caught and are safe and sound now,” she stated on Facebook.

The incident unfolded Thursday (May 28) afternoon when the mother duck and her babies got stuck on the middle median. Traffic was backed up in the area while police assisted in the rescue.

Wildlife

