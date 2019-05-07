Mother’s Day Family Picnic at Davison Orchards. (Photo contributed - Davison Orchards)

Mother’s day picnic offered at Vernon Orchard

Picnic lunches will be ready for pick-up between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

Sunshine and warm temperatures have brought the blossoms into full bloom at Vernon’s Davison Orachards; perfect timing for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Davison Orchards is offering the chance for families to enjoy a picnic lunch while sitting anywhere they choose, including between the grassy rows of fresh blossoming apple trees on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12.

This is the only occasion visitors can walk freely through the orchard.

“This is a special occasion, Mother’s Day only comes once a year and the blossoms only appear for a short time,” said Tamra Davison, Marketing Director. “We want to offer the perfect scenic picnic location for families to enjoy together. Bring your loved ones and a picnic blanket, we do the rest. Sometimes keeping it simple is what makes it special.”

Those interested in treating Mom and family members for a picnic at Davison Orchards, pre-register through the Davison Orchards website and select from delicious made-from-scratch menu items available. Picnic lunch items include ham and cheese or egg salad on a freshly baked croissant, veggies and dip, fruit and cheese, a specially baked dessert, and of course, fresh pressed apple juice. Learn about bees, blossoms and what makes this area the perfect place to grow food on a complimentary orchard tour. As a keepsake on this special day, S.Rowat Photography will be taking free professional family photos in the orchard between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Picnic lunches will be ready for pick-up between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Johnny Popper Tractor Tours run from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost per person for the Mother’s Day picnic are: adults $24.99+gst, children (ages 10 and under) $16.99+gst, which includes lunch, a Johnny Popper Tractor Tour, and a special gift for Mom. Bookings must be placed by 4:00 pm on Friday, May 10th.

Davison Orchards is open daily during spring hours from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Farmhouse Café will also be open on Mother’s Day offering alternative choices to the picnic menu. For more information and to book your picnic visit https://davisonorchards.ca/booking.

Davison Orchards is located at 3111 Davison Road Vernon, BC.

Related: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years

Related: Vernon’s Davison Orchards gets project funding

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Start the presses: Writing and Publishing program returns to Vernon
Next story
Dancing birds caught on camera

Just Posted

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Bikers plan to give bullied Chase girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Okanagan nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Most Read