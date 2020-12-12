Lisa Spalding and Lynda Jones Layng have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Lisa Spalding and Lynda Jones Layng have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

If you live along Lakeshore Drive, or have driven by recently, then you may have seen the odd sight of people swimming in Okanagan Lake in nearly freezing temperatures.

What started as a way of staying active and swimming after the community centre pool was closed has become a sort of endurance contest for three dedicated swimmers.

READ MORE: WATCH: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose needs help

“We wanted to see how long we could do it without wet-suits, then we wanted to see how long we could do it with the wet-suits, then we got the neoprene gloves and gear, and here we are in December,” said swimmer Lynda Jones Layng.

Layng, alongside Lisa Spaulding and Steve McKenzie are planning to keep the freezing dips going as long as they can.

In addition to the wet-suits, which went on in September, they make sure not to swim alone, and thoroughly researched the dangers associated with swimming in cold water.

“Our swims are definitely shorter than they were in the summer,” said Layng. “They’re probably just a half-hour now.”

Now, the swims have become a bit of light-hearted fun that the trio is bringing to the community. They are often cheered on by passersby and hear cars honk in support.

Just how cold the water is in Penticton is hard to tell, as there isn’t a temperature reader that’s public, unlike in Kelowna.

Friday’s water temperature if they had to guess though?

“Probably about three degrees,” said Layng.

Out of the water, the daytime high in Penticton was 2C on Friday, Dec 11, according to Environment Canada.

Brrr.

READ MORE: Show us your lights and win!

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunitySwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young Salmon Arm resident gives gifts of love to cats and dogs
Next story
Vernon-raised Hollywood actress looks for local musicians to give father birthday serenade

Just Posted

Katelyn Brook provided Shuswap Paws Rescue Society with about $180 worth of cat products on Dec. 10, 2020, money she earned herself because of her wish to help cats. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm resident gives gifts of love to cats and dogs

Girl would like residents to help make sure all stray animals stay warm this winter

The Northern Lights Chamber Choir is preparing a virtual Christmas concert for the holidays, with each member submitting tracks being meticulously mixed by conductor Steve Guidone. (File photo)
Shuswap’s Northern Lights Chamber Choir on track for Christmas concerts

Conductor Steve Guidone began work on ambitious project in July

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police arrest Sicamous man twice in one morning

An incident of alleged break and enter was followed by a call about attempted tool theft

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

Actress Dominika Juillet is looking to hire an artist or small group of artists to sing for her father in Vernon on his 70th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised Hollywood actress looks for local musicians to give father birthday serenade

Dominika Juillet is hoping to hire local artists for a special performance Dec. 15

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Steve McKenzie, Lynda Jones Layng and Lisa Spalding have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Most Read