New executive director joins Shuswap Children’s Association

Tim Gibson joined the Shuswap Children’s Association on June 14, 2021. He is taking over the executive director position as June Stewart is retiring on June 30, 2021. (File photo)

The Shuswap Children’s Association has welcomed Tim Gibson into the executive director’s office.

A news release from the association stated that Gibson brings a background in public- and private-sector positions, a love of life-long learning and a commitment to providing high-quality services to Shuswap children and families.

He began his new position on June 14 as June Stewart, current executive director, plans to retire on June 30, 2021.

In the news release, Shuswap Children’s Association acknowledged recently receiving the maximum three-year accreditation from CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, an international accrediting body that recognizes the high standards of its services. The agency has been accredited since 2006. Gibson said he looks forward to working with the association to continue providing quality service in the community.

