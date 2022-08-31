New free weekly lunch to be offered at Salmon Arm church

Lunch program at First United free to everyone regardless of income, ability

A new free weekly lunch is being offered in Salmon Arm.

First Community of Salmon Arm has announced it will begin hosting a free weekly lunch on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Sept. 21.

The lunch program is free to everyone regardless of income or ability and there will be no religion, just a healthy, tasty hot meal that includes friendship and connection to resources in the Salmon Arm area, if needed.

“We all need a safe place to be. A place where we are known and cared about,” said Rev. Jenny Carter.

The weekly lunch program is a way to let people of Salmon Arm know they are cared about, to help with the high cost of food and provide an outlet for those who are experiencing loneliness, reads a media release from First Community.

First Community is home to a growing number of non-profits, community groups, social enterprises, spiritual followers and artistic performance groups.

The lunch program will be held in the main hall of First United Church at 450 Okanagan Ave. SE in Salmon Arm.

For more information, call Rev. Jenny Carter at 250-832-3860, email: office@firstcommunity.ca or go to: www.firstcommunity.ca.

