New homes going up for Shuswap songbirds

Swallows are already starting to settle in on the Salmon Arm lakeshore, and 50 new homes for Shuswap songbirds are going up near the bird sanctuary. They are built by students from the South Canoe Outdoor School and will be installed with help from the Shuswap Naturalists Club. (Roger Beardmore photo)

The shore of Shuswap Lake in Salmon Arm is going to host a whole new community of homes for the region’s songbirds thanks to the hard work of young students and local volunteers.

In February, students from the South Canoe Outdoor School took a trip to the Makerspace at the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre, using some of the centre’s advanced technology to create 50 birdhouses that will be installed on the lake shore.

The Shuswap Naturalists will be taking the lead on setting up the new homes for Shuswap songbirds on April 3, putting a call out for volunteers to help make the nature trail even more welcoming to local bird populations.

Anyone interested in lending a hand to the project can meet at the nature trail parking lot near the bird sanctuary at 8:30 a.m. to get started. The work will involve digging, carrying and planting posts, attaching birdhouses and cleanup of the area after the birdhouses are all up and ready to go.

It is recommended to bring warm clothes, a rain jacket in case things get wet, a good digging shovel and rubber boots to help keep dry while working near the water.

For more information on the project or how you can help out, contact Roger Beardmore at 250-253-0042 or beardmore@telus.net.

