New North Okanagan group celebrates benefits of whole foods

There is a group starting up in Vernon for those who are enthusiastic about plant-empowered living.

In January 2020, a whole foods, plant based group is setting down roots.

“Plant-strong cuisine has been gaining momentum around the world,” said Elisheva Benjamin, who is organizing the group, called Plant Food Celebration, which will meet once a month for a potluck and networking.

“Your choice at this time may be towards contemplating trying out whole food plant based eating or you may have already made this choice. It could be for spiritual benefits, animal welfare, respect for the environment, healthy choices or because it tastes great.”

For Benjamin, the choice to be plant based was for all of the above reasons.

“This way of eating is focused on plants being vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, grains, legumes and healthy oils,” said Benjamin. “A further benefit is that it helps eliminate inflammatory responses as it is providing more foods that are non-acidic to the body. Therefore the body will become more balanced and not so stressed.”

Plant Food Celebration is hosting a meet and greet Monday, Jan. 13 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the basement of People Place, room 003. There will be herbal tea and muffins.

“On this day I would like people to come together to share what you would like to see as part of the group. People will have an opportunity to meet me too.”

If you cannot attend the meet and greet, contact Elisheva Benjamin at elishevatalia@gmail.com or by phoning 778-475-4490 if you are interested and have any questions.

