Beasley Park playground is taking shape in the district

Some fun new additions are coming to the community.

Construction is underway at Beasley Park as the new playground is taking shape.

“We are grateful to have such a hard-working, creative parks team to design, develop and build the imaginative play features envisioned by the families of Lake Country,” the district said.

The parks team is working full steam aiming in order to have the park opened by the beginning of August.

“It’s looking pretty amazing,” the district said.

Family Parks