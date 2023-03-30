New Salmon Arm healing centre offers equine therapy, spiritual practices

The Light Embrace founder says her purpose is to help others heal like she has

Bilbo Baggins, Mary and Chuck, the horses at The Light Embrace’s Earth Medicine School equine assisted therapy program. (The Light Embrace photo)

A new place to connect with animals and the earth is opening its doors in Salmon Arm.

The Light Embrace is a spiritual healing centre that offers guests equine therapy and other spiritual and emotional practices to aid in their process of recovery.

Founder Jackie Gutknecht has been working towards opening a centre like this for a decade and moved to Salmon Arm four years ago, drawn to the area because of her husband’s upcoming retirement. The centre and its various programs have just opened for business and Gutknecht said it was it’s been a long time coming.

“I knew I was going to be starting this business and I just didn’t know how,” Gutknecht said. “I had a spiritual awakening in 2014 when my father got lung cancer and since then, it’s been a long time of preparing for the work to help people reconnect with their soul and purpose in life.”

Gutknecht said her passion comes from knowing what has helped her in her personal journey. She said she helps people heal from ancestral wounding and trauma and that it’s very deep work, done gently with connection to the earth and with amazing horses. This work is how she healed herself from anxiety, depression, undiagnosed ADD and ADHD and various traumas, she said, and how she discovered her purpose.

Earth Medicine School at The Light Embrace is an equine assisted therapy program.

The horses at The Light Embrace are all rescues, which Gutknecht said makes them special healers. She also offers hypnosis treatments, saying these can take people into their soul state to heal past life regressions.

Earth Medicine School is for children and adults, anyone who wants to explore themselves and a relationship with animals in a calm environment, said Gutknecht.

Guests work with the horses in a mirror state, said Gutknecht, and explained the intent is for the animals to reflect back to guests what they need to learn within themselves.

The Light Embrace offers other spiritual practices and Gutknecht hopes to expand what is available at the centre.

“My big vision for the business is just to see people helping people. Other healers can come here, it’s a nine-acre property, so I’d like to be able to have others here to help. Say I need a yoga teacher to help people go deeper if they’re stuck, it’s whatever works. Maybe I need a psychiatrist here that can help with those mental health issues.”

The Light Embrace can be contacted at thelightembrace.com.

