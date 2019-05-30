New Saturday farmer’s market to offer taste of the Shuswap

Downtown Salmon Arm market to begin June 22, bring your own bags

A good farmer’s market has a certain vibe – feeling of excitement and wonder at all the talents a community has to offer.

This summer, come experience that feeling and get a taste of what Salmon Arm has to offer at the Downtown Farmer’s Market.

Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS), in partnership with the Downtown Salmon Arm, is hosting a Saturday market. Starting June 22, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 20 to 30 vendors from the Salmon Arm area will be selling their goods. They include: Balmoral Farms, Foxfire Farms, Marionette Winery, Afterdark Distillery, Other Side of the Fence, Radical Bloom, Keenan Family Farm, LaGrange Family Market Garden, Inspired Bread, Honey Onyx Apiary, Faulkner Farm and Elderberry Grove.

Besides food and beverage producers, there will be local artisans, food vendors and entertainment. For children, there will be an interactive tent featuring crafts and activities. And for pets on leashes, there will be water.

Buying food at a farmer’s market has many advantages: it is fresh and tastes delicious; it builds community by getting to know local farmers and food producers; it reduces the food miles and environmental footprint of food; and it supports our local economy. Every cent spent at the farmer’s market stays in our community. Most of all, farmer’s markets are a fun, family event.

The market coincides with other community events happening this summer: the Dragon Boat Festival, BC Square Dance Festival, Roots and Blues, Fall Fair and AppleFest.

The Downtown Farmer’s Market is an opportunity to enjoy coffee and baked goods while listening to local talented performers. Afterwards, stroll around the beautiful downtown core or take a walk down the wharf. But bring your own bags! The market will not be giving out single-use plastic bags (cloth bags will be available for purchase).

SFAS would like to acknowledge the generous sponsorship of SASCU, Downtown Salmon Arm, Shuswap Tourism, City of Salmon Arm and Salmon Arm Economic Development.

Submitted by the Shuswap Food Action Society.

