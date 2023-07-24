New Shuswap childcare program honours young boy’s legacy

Jaxon Butts passed away on July 29, 2022 after suffering multiple difficult symptoms that baffled doctors. The Jax Pack Adventure Club before and after school care program at North Canoe Elementary, set to open in fall, is named in his honour. (Tara Peterson photo)

A young boy has left behind a lasting legacy, inspiring his community to help other kids have the adventures he never got to experience.

Jaxon Butts was born on June 27, 2018, and would baffle doctors with the unique medical conditions he struggled with since birth. Jaxon was diagnosed with triomy 8P with a partial Q, a previously unknown chromosomal condition affecting many parts of his body. Jax, as he was affectionately known, also battled tracheoesophageal fistula and dealt with two uvulas, no gallbladder, a full hard cleft palate, three holes in his heart and an extra set of ribs. His aunt, Tara Peterson, said she tears up every time she talks about the boy, but shared how special he was to her and everyone whose life he touched.

“He was laughter, resilience, intelligence and hope, all wrapped up in the cutest little package,” she said.

Jaxon passed away on July 29, 2022.

Looking for a way to honour Jax’s life, Peterson, a childcare provider for the last 30 years, has teamed up with fellow childcare pro Angela Kyllo to offer Canoe children before and after school care through their Jax Pack Adventure Club program, named after Jaxon and his bright spirit. This would have been a milestone year for Jax as he would have started kindergarten in the fall.

Also grieving, having lost a friend in October, Kyllo said the feeling of community support as well as the shared values of outdoor exploration, the importance of play and “letting kids be kids” brought her and Peterson together.

As discussions about a childcare program evolved, Peterson suggested naming the venture after her nephew. Peterson said it would mean a lot to have kids know his name and “do things all children should be able to do that he wasn’t able to do.”

“Having kids come together in Jax’s memory is a beautiful way to honour his life, his short four years,” said Kyllo.

Jax Pack is scheduled to open in North Canoe Elementary in the fall, in an area that is lacking in before and after school options, said Kyllo.

Enrolment in North Canoe Elementary is low, she said, which makes sense, as families needing any extra care before or after school would need to find it in schools elsewhere. Interest in the program is already high, said Kyllo, and the licensing and insurance work is nearly complete. The program will have no transportation attached to it, so likely will be made up of children also attending North Canoe, but enrolment isn’t exclusive.

A summer camp to be held on Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Canoe Seniors Citizens Association building will allow children from any area to come together and play. From 2-3 p.m., Kyllo and Peterson are hosting a parent information session. A 25 per cent portion of proceeds from the camp will go back to non-profits in the community that also provide childcare and resources to families, said Kyllo.

The pair don’t have access to their classroom space in North Canoe yet, as the school is closed for the summer and Peterson said the break is used for deep cleaning and janitorial work. The room is located right at the front of the school with a separate door, allowing for easy drop-off and pickup.

Kyllo and Peterson will be the sole operators and childcare providers for now, but hope to hire and expand in the future. They are starting small, with a licence for 12 children.

“It all worked out well, like it was meant to be,” said Kyllo, naming synchronicities like Jaxon’s would-be age having him ready to start school, finding out the North Canoe mascot is a wolf after naming the program Jax Pack and imagining a wolf pack of young kids, and noting the park in Canoe is named Jackson Park.

“Community is the most important thing,” said Peterson. “The way the community stepped up for Jax’s family, installing special windows, his equipment, just rallying.”

“In a way, he’s giving it back,” Kyllo agreed. “All these other kids can get the support they need in his memory.”

All information, including prices and hours of childcare, are available at jaxpackadventureclub.ca and on Facebook. The club is also seeking donations of toys, books and puzzles for ages 5-12.

