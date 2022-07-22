New Shuswap Pride Society to hold meet-and-greet picnic in Salmon Arm

City council OKs request from group whose goal is to celebrate, empower all people

The Shuswap Pride Society will be holding a meet-and-greet, celebratory picnic/barbecue at Marine Peace Park on Aug. 13, 2022. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council approved a request from the Shuswap Pride Society for the use of Marine Peace Park including the gazebo for a family friendly picnic.

Shuswap Pride is a new, not-for-profit society in the process of finalizing its official registration under the societies act, its letter read.

“The purpose of our organization is to celebrate and empower all people including those of diverse genders and sexualities to be their authentic selves through events that promote inclusivity.

“This meet and greet, celebratory picnic will be among our initial events. At the picnic we hope to introduce ourselves and share with the broader Salmon Arm community a pleasant afternoon where all will be welcome, where we can all have fun and celebrate our pride in community,” reads the letter.

The picnic/barbecue will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Organizers say they hope to host the event largely with volunteer labour and with the help of business and individual donations. Food will be available by donation. With numbers difficult to predict, they intend to prepare for a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 150.

