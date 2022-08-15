New Shuswap Pride Society welcomes community at Marine Peace Park event

Members of the board of directors of the new Shuswap Pride Society including Joanne Wittstock, Shelley Desautels, Allie Alexander, Daylene Fleming, Jenn Andreasen and Marsha Bradcoe were at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm on Aug. 13, 2022 for the group’s meet-and-greet event with a free picnic, music and games for the community. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Young people including Preston Alexander, Mylo Alexander, Hillary McConnell, Maureen Alexander and Janell Bawtree stopped by the Shuswap Pride Society’s family picnic on Aug. 13 to try out a large Jenga game. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Preston Alexander, Mylo Alexander, Hillary McConnell, Maureen Alexander and Janell Bawtree watch as their Jenga tower collapses at the Shuswap Pride Society’s family picnic on Aug. 13. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A small but friendly group of residents gathered at Marine Peace Park for a meet-and-greet picnic for the Shuswap Pride Society.

Shuswap Pride is a new not-for-profit formed to celebrate and empower all people of diverse genders and sexualities to be their authentic selves through events that promote inclusivity.

The board of directors expressed their thanks to businesses and all their supporters in the community.

“We exist to express pride in community, and that goes well beyond the LBGTQ,” said board member Joanne Wittstock at the Aug. 13 event. “We’re all in this together, this is a place where we all live. We’d be very happy to have that expressed.”

“And to encourage everyone to be themselves,” added Jenn Andreasen.

Daylene Fleming said the family picnic, complete with music, games and prizes, was the first of several events the group plans to hold.

“This was really just a fun event to get out and let people know we’re here.”

