These young Japanese Canadians from the Coast were sent to an internment camp at Yard Creek during the Second World War. The Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society is hoping to acquire memorabilia and stories from the time for an exhibition in September. (Photo contributed)

New signs to mark Japanese internment camps in Shuswap

Sicamous historical society requests more information at each location

The Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society is looking for memorabilia and stories related to internment camps that housed Japanese Canadians in the area during the Second World War.

Terry Sinton says a young Japanese man from Revelstoke approached the society to see if there was interest in getting involved in a project he has begun to install commemorative signage at each of the five internment camps located between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

The camps were located at Solsqua, Yard Creek, Griffin Lake, Taft and Three Valley Gap.

“He has already got the first sign and it will unveiled on Sept. 28 at Three Valley Gap,” says Sinton who is project co-ordinator, noting the historical society will co-ordinate efforts at the western end of the area and plans to install a sign at Yard Creek on the same date.

“In preparation for that, what we’re trying to do now is get more information. We want to compile and document as much history as we can about these internment camps.”

She says organizers are looking for anyone in the Shuswap who has information, descendants who lived in the area or had association with the Japanese people at the camps.

Not only is the society looking for tangible items for display in the Sicamous Museum in September, they welcome stories about the camps.

Once organizers have gathered as much information as possible, they will host an evening slide show in order to hear stories of the time and let people know what’s happening with the project.

For more information, or to share any memorabilia, call Terry Sinton at 250-836-4613 or email terrysinton@cablelan.net. Or call Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society president Gordon Mackie at 250-804-6347.

