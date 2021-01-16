Newcomers to Shuswap welcome Salmon Arm hospital’s first baby of 2021

Shawn and Jennifer Cashion welcomed their son Benjamin, the first baby born at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in 2021. (Submitted)

New arrivals to the Shuswap were the first to welcome a new arrival in 2021 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

Benjamin Cashion was born to parents Jennifer and Shawn shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 8.

The Cashions had just relocated to the Shuswap from Edmonton at the end of the Summer and began preparing for a second child joining Liam who is just over a year and a half old. Jennifer said they made the move to be closer to Benjamin and Liam’s grandparents.

Jennifer said they were very surprised to hear that Benjamin was the hospital’s New Years Baby as he arrived right on his Jan. 8 due date. She added that being second-time parents things are going smoother than with their first child. Cashion chuckled as she described the stretches of up to three hours of continuous sleep that she and her husband are enjoying.



