Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

HOPE Okanagan wants to raise awareness and support for those struggling in the streets

An Okanagan non-profit will be hosting a virtual fundraising gala to raise awareness and support for those experiencing homelessness.

HOPE Okanagan provides services in Kelowna and Vernon and the organization wants people to understand how vital it is to support those suffering from the pandemic and the opioid crisis.

“Over the last 12 months, the pandemic has filled the headlines, and most people are largely unaware of the crisis engulfing the homeless and at-risk community in Okanagan cities,” the organization said in a statement.

HOPE Okanagan’s primary focus is women experiencing homelessness, addiction and those caught up in the sex trade, but recently, staff and volunteers have been overwhelmed by the sheer number of men, women and youth in need of shelter and basic support.

“We have seen more need on our streets and been faced by more desperate circumstances over the last eight months than before,” Lohr said.

“The mark of a healthy community is how we treat our most vulnerable citizens. We are hoping that people rally around this worthy cause.”

The gala on March 25 will raise funds to support the nighttime resources and services that HOPE Okanagan provides for those on the streets.

Kelowna councillor Loyal Wooldridge and radio host Toby Tannas will host the gala at The View Winery. Local bands are slated to perform, with the goal of creating a fun and engaging environment, even if audiences are watching from the comfort of their home.

For tickets, visit this website.

