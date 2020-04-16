North end of Okanagan Rail Trail open

Erosion repairs on the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail has been completed, opening the trail up completely since work started in February. (RDNO photo)

Work that has limited access to the Okanagan Rail Trail since February has finally wrapped up.

The erosion mitigation and construction work on the trail was completed Thursday, April 16. Work began to repair erosion and to protect the trail against future erosion in February.

“We are thrilled to announce that the erosion work was completed and the north end of the trail is now fully accessible,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services with the Regional District of North Okanagan. “We thank the trail users for their patience during this work.”

The RDNO has a large network of trails in the Greater Vernon area. So during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are encouraged to avoid visiting the busiest trails and to instead encourage discover something new, and that is preferably in your neighbourhood. Users are encouraged to leave the car behind and cycle or walk to trails.

Past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the Okanagan Rail Trail. The RDNO completed the first phase of this work in September 2019.

