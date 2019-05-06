North Okanagan fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

In 1973, when two well-respected Vernon residents, Dr. Art Sovereign and Lloyd Mitchell, worked with local citizens to set up the Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C., they did something really special for young learners in our community. Since that time the non-profit group has been helping children with learning disabilities and their families, through the programs they offer.

“Today the Vernon Chapter continues to provide a variety of services in the community for grade school learners, college students and their families,” said Viv Norris with the Vernon chapter.

Services provided to students include one-to-one tutoring, supported tutoring and tutoring during the summer vacation.

“Mr. Mitchell and Dr. Sovereign would surely be delighted to see how modern technology can now be used in tutoring sessions to help some young learners in really specific ways. Local donors have been of major assistance in allowing us to purchase some of these programs.”

As well as assistance for students aimed at using their learning strengths, and developing the areas which present them with difficulty, the Vernon Chapter also works on parent advocacy and community awareness programs.

“The Vernon Chapter is the only one still operating in the area, so we provide services all through this area,” said Norris.

On Wednesday, May 8 each of us has an opportunity to help further these wonderful programs. The Vernon Chapter is holding a Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at the door, entitling you to a famous Kal burger and a beverage of your choice. Half of the ticket cost is a donation to help the association continue the programs begun in in 1973. Wednesday night is Jam Night at The Kal, and host Chuck Nelson of Bad Habitz has some great local talent ready to entertain us. Becca T. will provide the musical entertainment from 5:30-7 p.m.. There will also be 50/50 draws.

“Come out and enjoy good food, good music and good company, while supporting these necessary programs,” said Norris. “See you at The Kal Sports Bar on May 8.”

