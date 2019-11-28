The Vernon Public Art Gallery is displaying several pieces from their permanent collection in their Caroline Galbraith Gallery until Dec. 19. As a result of space issues, their permanent collection is rarely exhibited, so the gallery encourages the public to stop by and experience these pieces before they return to storage. (Art Gallery photo)

North Okanagan gallery promotes the gift of art

Giving Tuesday a chance to make art accessible to all

Art isn’t just for the priveleged and the Vernon Public Art Gallery is striving to make itself accessible to everyone through Giving Tuesday support.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement dedicated to giving back to important local foundations and causes. The gallery has set the goal of $10,000 for this year; a number that will allow the VPAG to continue to offer contemporary exhibitions and accessible art education programs to the public. VantageOne has already started the campaign with a generous donation.

“The VPAG seeks to share arts and culture with all demographics of our community. We strive to make the gallery a welcoming place for everyone; a place that offers inspiration, education, perspective and many memories. While this is an obtainable aspiration, we need the support of the community on an annual basis to enable us to provide these memorable art experiences,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director.

The VPAG hopes Giving Tuesday will encourage people to be generous and give back to a significant foundation of their community. Donations not only helps support the VPAG, but they touch each person who visits the gallery, whether that is a toddler from Mini Artists or an adolescent from Teen Junction.

Even the smallest contributions make a significant difference; a $5 donation provides art supplies for a workshop and a $15 donation supports a school tour. Help the VPAG on Giving Tuesday by donating in person at the gallery, on its Facebook fundraiser page, or online at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to fostering an appreciation of the visual arts for all members of the community. As the oldest art gallery in the Interior Region of British Columbia, the VPAG has been an important part of cultural tourism, and a centre for educational and cultural activities in the Okanagan for more than 60 years.

READ MORE: North Okanagan realtors feed the need with food drive

READ MORE: Vernon artist waves women’s flag in Penticton

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Water Board opens floodgates with call for grant applications

Just Posted

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Sicamous RCMP seek boats stolen from secure underground garage

Security footage shows southbound SUV displaying stolen licence plates

Decoration intended to cheer neighbour swiped from Salmon Arm residence

Holiday decoration reported stolen on the evening of Nov. 27

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

Envirogreen soil processing plant rocked by blast

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

Most Read