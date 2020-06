Flooding in the Swan Lake area, 1948. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #30879)

Flooding has long plagued the North Okanagan.

Many residents continue to be affected by high water today.

But as history shows, flood waters have been an issue for many years, as depicted by this 1948 picture of flooding in the Swan Lake area.

History photos courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

