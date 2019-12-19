North Okanagan hospital campaign still short of goal

With less than one week to go until Christmas, many people are struggling with last minute decisions about what to get that special someone. This year, North Okanagan residents are reminded that they can give their loved ones the gift of healthcare by supporting the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual Light a Bulb campaign.

“Every day our healthcare teams use equipment and tools that have a life span. This year’s Light a Bulb goal is to raise $275,000 so that we can upgrade and replace urgently needed state-of the-art equipment in our hospital. As of Dec. 17 we’re still almost $75,000 short of our 2019 campaign target,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director.

“Every year our community rallies together in the lead up to the holidays, and helps us reach our Light a Bulb goal. I’m optimistic that this year will be no different. Families are coming by the Foundation office to light a bulb in memory of a loved one, or to light a string of bulbs instead of giving gifts. It truly is heartwarming to hear all of the wonderful stories from our donors,” said Kevin Arbuckle, VJH Foundation president and 2019 Light a Bulb chairperson.

To give the gift of Light a Bulb this year, a secure donation can be made online at vjhfoundation.org, mailed to VJH Foundation, 2101–32nd Street, Vernon B.C. V1T 5L2 or phoned in at 250-558-1362. Each $35 tax deductible gift will light one bulb on the tree of lights, while $500 will light an entire string.

