North Okanagan hospital’s white heart beating into the new year

New feature added to the LED white heart in tribute to essential workers during the pandemic

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

The glowing white heart adorning the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) will keep on beating into the new year.

The VJH Foundation launched the #WhiteHeartsforVJH campaign in April as a tribute to the essential workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And as the calendar flips to 2021, the large LED heart will have a new feature.

The heart — constructed and placed on the hospital roof as a symbol of hope — is now slowly pulsing and beating.

“The heart has become a simple but inspiring part of the community since the beginning of the pandemic and our team is proud to have been behind the engineering and construction of such a wonderful uniting symbol,” said David Frost, division manager for Black & McDonald Limited.

The 20-by-20-foot heart will continue to illuminate the night sky for the month of January.

VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty said the community rallied around the white heart campaign to show their great appreciation for health care teams and all essential workers.

“Hearts are still peppered throughout our neighborhoods, representing the strength, compassion and love for individuals working on the front lines and in essential roles. We are proud to have the heart on our roof beat as a beacon of hope and symbol of resiliency as we move into a new year that looks to be full of hope for all of us,” McBrearty said.

